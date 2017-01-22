Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 1°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Sheep farmers warn of ‘huge risk’ to sector

06:01 22 January 2017

The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

Archant

Sheep farmers have warned that the Prime Minister’s announcements on trade pose “a huge risk” to the UK sheep sector.

Comment
Phil Stock, chief executive of National Sheep Association.Phil Stock, chief executive of National Sheep Association.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) criticised the Government’s decision to pursue “hard Brexit”.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “NSA has consistently been of the view that ongoing tariff-free access to the EU market was essential to avoid disruption and price volatility.

“We made it clear we wanted to remain in the single market, in the knowledge too that our industry relies heavily on migrant labour. Tuesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May presents a huge risk to the UK sheep industry when she talks of the ‘freest possible trade’ but very clearly outside of the single market.

“This suggests the acceptance of a level of tariffs, the result of which will be industry paying for any market access it can get to work economically.”

LADY CAROLINE CRANBROOK WITH SHEEP ON HER GT GLEMHAM HALL ESTATE AFTER STORY PRINTED IN THE TIMES. PIC ANDY PARSONS. EADT 8.6.02 EADT 30.11.02 EADT 9 08 03 EADT 11 09 04 EADT 1 01 05 EADT BUSINESS SUPP EADT 18 01 05LADY CAROLINE CRANBROOK WITH SHEEP ON HER GT GLEMHAM HALL ESTATE AFTER STORY PRINTED IN THE TIMES. PIC ANDY PARSONS. EADT 8.6.02 EADT 30.11.02 EADT 9 08 03 EADT 11 09 04 EADT 1 01 05 EADT BUSINESS SUPP EADT 18 01 05

Up to 40% of UK lamb production is exported each year, with 96% of that going into the EU single market. “Sheep farming is an essential primary industry that contributes positively to food production, environmental and landscape management, provides the foundation for much of our farmland ecology, and supports many rural communities and economies,” said Mr Stocker.

“Despite calls that we want Britain to be a major global player, our sheep industry may need to consider turning away from such big aspirations and focus far more on growing and protecting our domestic UK market. That’s not the current model and would require substantial restructuring.”

Sheep farmer Lady Caroline Cranbrook, who farms near Saxmundham, said she strongly supported the NSA’s concerns.

“Access to the tariff-free European single market is vital for our sheep industry, and indeed for the whole of our agriculture,” she said. “Not only would our livestock industry be crippled by the loss of this critically important tariff -free European market but it would also have to compete with imports which would generally not have been produced to our high welfare standards. The impact would be disastrous.”

Lady Caroline Cranbrook talks about local food and the Aldeburgh Food Festival at Snape Maltings.Lady Caroline Cranbrook talks about local food and the Aldeburgh Food Festival at Snape Maltings.

If land were no longer grazed, it would have a “devastating” effect on the landscape, she predicted.

Andrew Foulds, who keeps sheep in north Suffolk, said the sector had “so many worries”.

“We just have to sit back and see what’s negotiated,” he said. “Everybody has always done their best to export throughtout the world but Europe has been our major customer, particularly the French and Germans.”

Dan Phipps, area NSA chair, keeps 2,000 ewes at Newmarket for the Godolphin stud. He said sheep farmers were well aware they were a tiny industry, but the sector was lobbying hard to be heard.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Lancaster House in London where she outlined her plans for Brexit, saying that she does not want an outcome which leaves the UK Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at Lancaster House in London where she outlined her plans for Brexit, saying that she does not want an outcome which leaves the UK "half in, half out" of the European Union. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2017. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

“I’m trying to remain buoyant about it and see what comes of it. but we are worried,” he admitted.

Keywords: Theresa May European Union United Kingdom Europe

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Opinion: Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill beats Paris, Vienna and the pyramids of Egypt

31 minutes ago Terry Hunt
The frozen mere in front of the castle on the hill at Framlingham. Picture: Sophie Pope

A few years ago, I was strolling through Framlingham with Tom, one of my children, writes Terry Hunt, editor-in-chief of the EADT and Ipswich Star.

Sheep farmers warn of ‘huge risk’ to sector

06:01 Sarah Chambers
The National Sheep Association believes an immediate move away from the single market at the point of departure from the EU could be disastrous to UK sheep farmers.

Sheep farmers have warned that the Prime Minister’s announcements on trade pose “a huge risk” to the UK sheep sector.

Prime Minster Theresa May set to become first foreign leader to meet with US President Donald Trump

Yesterday, 19:54 Andrew Hirst
Prime Minister Theresa May Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister Theresa May is set to become the first foreign leader to make an official visit to the new US President Donald Trump.

RNLI rescue capsized kayaker from Harwich harbour

Yesterday, 19:32 Andrew Hirst
RNLI (stock image) Picture: James Bass

A capsized kayaker was rescued from the water at the entrance of an Essex harbour.

Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

Yesterday, 18:50 Andrew Hirst
Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

Freezing weather is likely to bring widespread ice and treacherous conditions across Suffolk and north Essex tonight with temperatures as low as -7C forecast for parts of the region.

Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

Yesterday, 17:42
Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

A Suffolk charity is seeking fundraising fugitives to join its rogues gallery in the slammer.

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Yesterday, 17:07 Matt Reason
Stock image of firefighters

A car crashed off the road on the A12 near Yoxford, Suffolk, this afternoon (January 21).

Most read

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Stock image of firefighters

Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town set to sign Toumani Diagouraga on loan from Leeds United, while ex-Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on trial

Steven Taylor, pictured in action for Newcastle United

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

Stock image of firefighters
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24