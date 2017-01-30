Sheila Hancock visits St Peter’s Primary School, Coggeshall, to see literacy scheme

Actress and author Sheila Hancock paid a visit to St Peter’s Primary School in Coggeshall last week.

The star of stage and screen visited to watch English leader Louise Sage work with a group of Year Six children using a newly-developed app from DigiSmart, an initiative – which Sheila is patron of – from literacy-boosting charity LIFT.

“I have seen firsthand that the structure and strategies that we have built into DigiSmart help children to make progress,” she said after spending time with the youngsters

“It was wonderful to see the children challenging themselves and being honestly and constructively self-critical – they were happy to persevere even when they found things difficult.”

“I felt proud of myself because I didn’t give up,” said one of the pupils. “On the third try I got a 100% score.”

“Now I know I can do something that I thought would be too hard for me,” added another.