Watch – Tour round the historic Ipswich lightship

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:59 30 October 2018

The LV18 lightship arriving in Ipswich from Harwich Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Floods of people have been exploring the country’s last working, manned lightship, currently berthed on the Ipswich Waterfront.

The LVI8 Lightship is planning to stay moored in Ipswich until mid November, and is open for visitors daily.

The ship, which was famously used in filming for the movie ‘The Boat That Rocked’, is now owned and operated by a charity called the Pharos Trust.

It is currently moored at Orwell Quay for a residency while its usual berth at Harwich is being dredged.

The lightship moored on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ARCHANTThe lightship moored on the Ipswich waterfront Picture: ARCHANT

The trust’s founder, Tony O’Neil, said he had been overwhelmed by the positive response from the people of Ipswich.

“The numbers have been very encouraging,” he said. “We have been received with enormous generosity and excitement. When we got to Ipswich there was a crowd of people there waving.

The lightship LV18 moored in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe lightship LV18 moored in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

“I hadn’t realised how much impact us being up there would be on the Waterfront. It is the most perfect place for us to have been situated – because you have got a wide open quay there and there a constant footfall of people walking past.

“It is great to be in another historic maritime port. If only we could come again.”

He added that it was a real bonus to bring an essence of pirate radio back to Ipswich, where Radio Caroline was once incredibly popular.

From on board the LV18 on the River Orwell heading into Ipswich Picture: TONY O'NEILFrom on board the LV18 on the River Orwell heading into Ipswich Picture: TONY O'NEIL

“Ipswich was a huge area of support for pirate radio, so to bring that message up to Ipswich has been fantastic,” he said.

Mr O’Neil said the project was inspired and helped along by Kae Humphreys, who runs the Ipswich-based cafe chain Coffee Cat.

He added that he was keen to express his gratitude to Tendring District Council, which was able to secure funding when the trust unfortunately accrued debt due to two false starts.

On board, the boat is relatively unchanged from its days as a lightship protecting mariners. There are also displays linking to the pirate radio days when it was moored in the North Sea off Suffolk and Essex.

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

16 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Police Day of Action. Multiagency operation conducted by officers from the Scorpion Teams, Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Dog Unit, Neighbourhood Response Teams and Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub. Partner agencies present will include Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue & Customs, Trading Standards, Gang master licensing authority and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service. October 2018. Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Byline: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Forces pledge vigorous pursuit of rape cases in spite of low charge rate

11:44 Tom Potter
Police said figures reflected the national picture and a greater confidence of victims to come forward (picture posed by model) Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

A fraction of rape cases lead to suspects being charged in Suffolk and Essex, new figures show.

Video: Is there an easy way to tell a poisonous wild mushroom from one that is safe to eat?

11:40 Ross Bentley
Matthew Rooney at Arger Fen

A walk with fungi expert Matthew Rooney is more than just a mushroom picking mission - it’s a chance to open your eyes and learn about what’s really going on at ground level.

Video: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

11:30 Megan Aldous
Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Suffolk MPs over fears for special needs funding

11:24 Paul Geater
Suffolk MPs Jo Churchill, Peter Aldous, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter and James Cartlidge with Damian Hinds after their meeting about Special Needs education in the county. Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Suffolk’s Conservative MPs have held a meeting with Education Secretary Damian Hinds in a bid to get more support to deal with the county’s crisis in special needs education.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Suffolk and Essex delayed following signal fault

11:15 Russell Cook
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services. Picture: ARCHANT

A signal fault at Liverpool Street station halted services in and out of the terminal today.

Knife wielding man jailed for threatening staff at Aldi in Clacton

09:34 Russell Cook
Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man who threatened and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife has been jailed.

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: 'I can't wait to get started, I'll give it everything' - watch Lambert's first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

