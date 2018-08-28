Video

Watch – Tour round the historic Ipswich lightship

The LV18 lightship arriving in Ipswich from Harwich

Floods of people have been exploring the country’s last working, manned lightship, currently berthed on the Ipswich Waterfront.

The LVI8 Lightship is planning to stay moored in Ipswich until mid November, and is open for visitors daily.

The ship, which was famously used in filming for the movie ‘The Boat That Rocked’, is now owned and operated by a charity called the Pharos Trust.

It is currently moored at Orwell Quay for a residency while its usual berth at Harwich is being dredged.

The lightship moored on the Ipswich waterfront

The trust’s founder, Tony O’Neil, said he had been overwhelmed by the positive response from the people of Ipswich.

“The numbers have been very encouraging,” he said. “We have been received with enormous generosity and excitement. When we got to Ipswich there was a crowd of people there waving.

The lightship LV18 moored in Ipswich

“I hadn’t realised how much impact us being up there would be on the Waterfront. It is the most perfect place for us to have been situated – because you have got a wide open quay there and there a constant footfall of people walking past.

“It is great to be in another historic maritime port. If only we could come again.”

He added that it was a real bonus to bring an essence of pirate radio back to Ipswich, where Radio Caroline was once incredibly popular.

From on board the LV18 on the River Orwell heading into Ipswich

“Ipswich was a huge area of support for pirate radio, so to bring that message up to Ipswich has been fantastic,” he said.

Mr O’Neil said the project was inspired and helped along by Kae Humphreys, who runs the Ipswich-based cafe chain Coffee Cat.

He added that he was keen to express his gratitude to Tendring District Council, which was able to secure funding when the trust unfortunately accrued debt due to two false starts.

On board, the boat is relatively unchanged from its days as a lightship protecting mariners. There are also displays linking to the pirate radio days when it was moored in the North Sea off Suffolk and Essex.