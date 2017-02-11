Rain

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

11:01 11 February 2017

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft yesterday morning.

2 Comments

The four pups were found by a member of the public in Stirrups Lane in the Corton area of the town at 9am.

The find was quickly reported to the RSPCA and animal welfare officer Jean Talbot, from the charity’s Suffolk East Coast branch, went out to rescue them.

She said: “They were crying when I found them, but were so pleased to see me, their tails were wagging so much when I picked them up.

“I took them straight to The Vet Hospital in Lowestoft, where the team checked them over, but thankfully, the three boys and one girl seemed unharmed.”

It is not known who owns these puppies and why they decided to dump them in the hedgerow in the remote lane.

“They have been named Foxy, Charlie, Bear and Alfie by the vet nurses who are currently looking after them, but it is unclear at the moment what breed they are.

RSPCA inspector Laura Sayer said: “It’s unbelievable to think somebody could be so heartless as to leave four tiny puppies at the side of a road, especially when it was so cold outside. They didn’t even have a blanket or a box for warmth.

“These four pups are very lucky to be alive, as sadly incidents like this don’t always have a happy ending.

“I can only assume they were dumped earlier that morning as had they been left any longer, I’m certain they would have been seriously ill, or may have even passed away.

“I’m really keen to hear from anybody who may know where these puppies came from. There’s most likely a very sad mother dog out there who’s really missing her pups, which is a really upsetting thought.”

Anyone who does have information can contact the RSPCA confidentially by calling 0300 123 8018.

2 comments

  • The perpetrator is unlikely to be found and no punishment will be attributed even if they are. Sad but true. If you don't want pups, neuter your dogs. We did. Simple.

    el dingo

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • How low can a human being sink - absolutely callous and evil to abandon these puppies although I have no doubt they are in a better place now - goodness knows where the poor mother dog is - some people are just plain evil

    Wendy Webster

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

