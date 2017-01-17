Shock as giant Huntsman spider crawls out of shipping container in Old Newton in Suffolk

Workers at a Suffolk storage company got a huge shock when a giant Huntsman spider scuttled out of one of their shipping containers.

The RSPCA got a call from the farm at Old Newton, near Stowmarket, on Friday January 13 after the massive arachnid crawled out having caught a lift in the container from Japan.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Naemi Kilbey visited the farm to deal with the terrifying creature.

“Workers who found the spider definitely thought it was a Friday the 13th jinx,” she said.

“I must admit I’d get a bit of a shock if I was unloading some stock a huge Huntsman spider crawled out.

“Although these spiders, usually from Australia, are large and can grow to more than 15cm in size, they are generally harmless.

“While a bite from one of these arachnids could cause some pain and discomfort, they are not a highly venomous spider.”

The spider, which workers had secured safely in the container, was collected by ACO Kilbey and whisked away to a nearby exotic animal specialist who will give her a good home.

An RSPCA spokeswoman added: “We would advise anyone who comes across an unusual exotic animal or any animal in distress to contact our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”