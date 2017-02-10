Shock new figures reveal soaring numbers of operations cancelled at Ipswich and James Paget hospitals

Ipswich Hospital has recorded its highest figure for cancelled elective operations in recent history. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

New figures have revealed a huge rise in the number of patients having operations cancelled at the last minute by Suffolk’s largest hospitals in yet another sign of the winter health crisis affecting the NHS.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to figures published today by NHS England, the number of cancelled elective operations at Ipswich Hospital between October 1,and December 31 was the highest on record.

Some 219 patients awaiting operations for things such as cataracts, hernias or hip replacements had the work cancelled at short notice for non-clinical reasons by the hospital.

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, near Lowestoft, also had the highest number of cancelled operations in recent history at 162.

West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals also showed a rise compared with the previous third quarter, though Colchester had improved on quarter two.

The figures have also increased at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: NICK BUTCHER The figures have also increased at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

The number of cancelled elective operations tends to peak over the winter months, in quarters three and four.

Nationally, 21,249 elective operations were reported to have been cancelled in the latest quarter - up around 15% on the previous third quarter.

It come after figures leaked to the BBC this week indicated record numbers of patients more than four hours in A&E units in England last month.

Have you had an operation cancelled? Email our reporter by following this link.