Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Shop owners fear repeat attack after botched ram-raid at Ravenswood Co-op in Ipswich

18:54 24 January 2017

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

The scene of the Ford Ranger impaled on a bollard after the botched ram-raid attempt at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Contrib.

Archant

Two bungling ram-raiders who managed to impale a truck on a metal bollard outside an Ipswich Co-op have left shop owners fearing a repeat attack.

Comment
Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

The would-be thieves failed to smash their way into the Ravenswood store in Witney Close and had to flee on foot at 5am today.

The blue Ford Ranger could be seen being driven at the shop but became marooned on the bollard, CCTV footage shows, it is understood.

The scene of the attempted ram raid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The scene of the attempted ram raid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

No entry was gained into the Co-op. The two men have not been found.

“They were a few sandwiches short of a picnic,” said Garry Connolly, owner of Garry’s Fish Bar, based in the same shopping area.

“It was the early hours of the morning and perhaps they thought they could get through, and obviously the bollards have stopped them and done their job.

“You would probably need a tank to get through.”

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

The owner of another nearby shop, who did not wish to be named, said: “We’re all going to have to be on our guard now. They tend to do them in threes.

“We have been broken into seven times since last April, but had a burglar alarm donated last year.”

The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.The residential Ravenswood area near the Co-op in Ipswich. Pic: Matt Stott.

No arrests have been made but police have traced the owner of the Ford Ranger. The vehicle was reported stolen from Bures, near Sudbury, a few days ago.

Summer Saunderson-Copping, manager of Chloe and Co Salon, said they have been targeted five times in the last six years by thieves.

Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.Bungled ramraid at the Co-op in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

She said: “It is really frustrating. We haven’t had anything for a year, but (the series of break-ins in the area) would be every other week on a Friday.

“We’ve got a new alarm which seems to have scared them away.

“I hope the police catch them.”

Another shopkeeper, who also wished to remain anonymous, said of the bungled ram-raid: “It was foolish. It just ended up on the bollard. I’ve heard they’ve caught them on CCTV.

“We’ve all been burgled round here. There is easy access and we’re close to the A14. I’ve asked for more community police officers before, but they are stretched like everyone else.”

Anne-Marie Breach, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said police were called just after 9am to reports that a vehicle had gone over a bollard at the front of the store. The vehicle was removed at midday.

Ms Breach said: “We are treating the incident as an attempted burglary and criminal damage.”

The Co-op did not comment, despite in-store and head office requests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about who was involved, should telephone Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Keywords: Suffolk Constabulary

Video: ‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider targets Paralympics spot

39 minutes ago Richard Goss
Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

Police receive reports of cow roaming A12 near Southwold

51 minutes ago Tom Potter
File picture of a cow

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the A12 near Southwold this evening after police received reports of a cow on the road.

Essex MPs think EU divorce will be start in March despite parliamentary hurdle

19:57 Annabelle Dickson
Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons, London, after the Government's defeat in a historic court battle over Brexit. PA Wire

Local MPs spoke of their confidence Britain’s European Union divorce will be underway by the end of March despite a ruling which means parliament must give Brexit negotiations the green light.

Gallery: See photos of a charity pram push in Bury St Edmunds back in 1994

19:35
The entire group outside The Priory Inn before they set off on their sponsored walk. May 1994

These fundraisers from west Suffolk were having a wheel-y good time at the charity event in 1994.

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

17:26 Colin Adwent
Drug-driver banned

A van driver caught using a mobile phone on the A12 while more than four times the drug-driving limit has been accused of showing “a complete disregard for the law”.

Compromise reached over proposed extension to dog ban on Southwold beach

28 minutes ago Simon Ward
Southwold Promenade. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Compromise has been reached over proposals to extend the ban on dogs at the beach of a coastal town with community leaders agreeing a shorter exclusion time period.

Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in lottery scratch cards and claimed winnings is spared jail

18:27 Michael Steward
Chelmsford Crown Court

A Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in National Lottery scratch cards from the garage where she worked and claimed the winnings has been spared prison.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24