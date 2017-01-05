Partly Cloudy

Shoplifters caught stealing from The Range in Ipswich and Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds

08:00 05 January 2017

The Range. London Road, Ipswich.

The Range. London Road, Ipswich.

Two shoplifters have been given conditional discharges after targeting stores in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Comment

William Galloway, 37, of Gaye Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty when he appeared before the town’s magistrates to stealing a watch worth £14.99 from The Range in Suffolk Retail Park on November 11.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Galloway set the alarms off as he left the store as the security tag was still on the watch.

Paul Booty, representing Galloway, said his client had no idea what happened on the day or why he took the watch.

Galloway knew he was under scrutiny from store detectives but still put the watch in his pocket and walked out.

Magistrates gave the former mental health nurse a six-month conditional discharge. He must also pay £45 costs and £20 to the victims’ fund.

In a separate hearing before the same court Melanie O’Boyle, of The Close, Kennett, near Newmarket, admitted stealing three perfumes totalling £153 from Debenhams in Bury St Edmunds on October 5.

The 42-year-old self-employed cleaner also admitted being in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge which she was given almost a year earlier for a previous theft offence.

The court heard O’Boyle had been seen on CCTV selecting fragrances and then putting them in a child’s buggy before leaving the store without paying.

She told police she was intending to sell the perfume on.

O’Boyle told the court: “I’m disgusted (with myself) again. I’m ashamed. I was desperate basically.”

Magistrates gave O’Boyle another 12-month conditional discharge and fined her £25. She must also pay £45 costs as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

New primary school and development of 1,250 homes approved by planning teams in Bury St Edmunds

5 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than 1,000 homes have been given the green light on the south side of Bury St Edmunds today.

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

11 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

The mother of a RAF serviceman who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September appeared on a national television show today.

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

13 minutes ago
Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

A man said it was fortunate he was out of his home after a car ploughed into his living room last night.

Millions needed from developers to tackle Bury St Edmunds traffic

35 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than £7million could be needed to tackle traffic pinch-points in Bury St Edmunds that will be under pressure due to extra housing, it has emerged.

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

40 minutes ago Tom Potter
East Anglian Air Ambulance

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance following a crash between Aldeburgh and Friston this morning.

Opinion: Commuters need to pay for their ghastly journeys to work, writes Paul Geater

10:00
Liverpool street station at rush hour

I cannot imagine how miserable life must be as a commuter – especially someone travelling four or five times a week to London, writes Paul Geater.

Delight as St Michael’s pre-school in Brantham receives glowing Ofsted report

10:00 Emily Townsend
St Michael's Pre-School , Brantham, celebraiting outstanding ofsted result.

Babies, toddlers and staff at a Suffolk nursery are celebrating today after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

