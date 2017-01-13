Shoppers struggle to leave spaces and hold onto trolleys at dipping Aldi car park in Bury St Edmunds

Aldi car park in Bury St Edmunds which is dipping, causing issues whilst parking.

A dipping supermarket car park is leaving shoppers struggling to drive out of bays and having to chase runaway trolleys.

Customers of the Aldi store in Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds, have been aware of the problem for a number of weeks.

They have raised concerns over whether vehicles were allowed on the car park too soon after the surface was laid or there may be some movement under the surface, but Aldi are yet to respond to this newspaper’s request for comment.

Simon Morse, from Red Lodge, said: “I felt the car park just drop down a little as I drove in and I just glanced across at other parking spaces and saw four dips in every parking space.

“You really notice it when you drive out. It takes a bit more effort from the car, a few more revs are needed to pull out of that dip.”

Abigail Smith, from Nowton, said: “It does in the disabled spaces. Me and my mum go there sometimes and the car almost gets stuck.”

Kelly Haldenby, from Bury St Edmunds, added: “I’ve lost the trolley a few times! Only along where the disabled and baby spaces are.”

Amina Ali, also from Bury St Edmunds, said: “I’ve noticed it too. Not ideal whilst carrying children and pushing trollies! It’s almost like the tarmac wasn’t set before people started parking.”

