Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

Shots were fired during an attempted robbery on a Tesco supermarket in Clacton-On-Sea today.

Security guards were threatened by two men – one apparently armed with a gun – and told to open the cash machines.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tesco in Clacton Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tesco in Clacton

Two shots were fired, but no-one was injured, and the suspects left empty-handed in a grey or silver car – possibly with a third person inside.

Forensic officers at Tesco in Clacton after reports shots were fired Forensic officers at Tesco in Clacton after reports shots were fired

Officers were called to reports that two security guards were approached by two men outside the Tesco store, in the Brook Retail Park, London Road, just before 11.40am today.

A cordon is in place at Tesco in Clacton following an armed raid A cordon is in place at Tesco in Clacton following an armed raid

One of the suspects, who had what appeared to be a firearm, threatened the victims and demanded they open the cash machines.

Police at the scene of the armed raid in Clacton Police at the scene of the armed raid in Clacton

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are supporting the police with their investigations in any way we can. Luckily no one was hurt in this incident.”

Cafe worker Stephanie Minett said she heard a loud bang.

“It didn’t sound like a gun but I’ve never heard one before, she said.

“One lady screamed. Tesco staff pulled everyone in and started to shut the shutters for their safety – they were brilliant.”

Colleague Kimberly Fisher added: “It sounded like a car backfiring. We only heard the one though. It was fairly loud.

“Staff made sure everyone was OK and made cups of tea for those shaken up by it.”

Nicky Devaux and Maree Hammett work in the burger van in the car park.

Nicky said: “We saw a lot of people looking but didn’t hear any shots. You would have thought we’d have heard if there were.”

Maree added: “It looked like one woman tried to chase a car out.

“No-one came speeding out of the car park though – we notice when they do.”

There is not believed to be any threat posed to any members of the wider community. Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101.

People can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.