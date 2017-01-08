Should a referendum be held over ‘super district’ merger proposals between Suffolk Coastal and Waveney?

Referendum count (stock image) Archant

A senior Suffolk councillor has suggested a referendum should be held over plans to create a new ‘super district’ in the east of the county.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils are considering a merger to streamline services and reduce operating costs.

Although a public consultation was held towards the end of last year, Christopher Hudson, who represents Framlingham at Suffolk Coastal, claims voters he has spoken to were calling for a referendum. Speaking at

Framlingham Town Council’s meeting on Thursday, he said: “People in Framlingham have been asking about it. Should we have a referendum about whether we go into this big change about having the largest district council in the whole of England?”

After the meeting he said he was in favour of a “participatory democracy” and a referendum would show whether people supported the move.

However a spokesman for the two councils said that although a referendum had been considered, “this would have been very expensive to run, costing the public purse in the region of £100,000”.

“Crucially though, both councils believe that public opinion is extremely important and have gone to great lengths to ensure that views are welcomed and acknowledged, in a cost-effective way,” he added.

The councils carried out an independent survey of 1,000 residents across both districts and found people were “largely favourable” towards the merger.

A further consultation was held between November 1 and December 12, which was widely publicised.

“We are responding to the views that have been expressed and any final decision, taken by all 90 councillors across both districts, will take these views in to consideration,” the spokesman added.

The decision is due to be made this month.