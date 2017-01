Significant delays cleared on A12 at Martlesham

Traffic Archant

Significant delays have been reported on the A12 near Ipswich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing said two lanes were closed on the A12’s southbound carriageway at Foxhall.

The delays are reported at the “BT roundabout” near Adastral Park, Martlesham at around 9am.

“Significant delays in the area,” the policing team tweeted.

The delays had cleared by mid-morning.