Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

PUBLISHED: 14:30 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 25 October 2018

Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

Sinan Mehmedov, 19, of no fixed address, approached the 25-year-old victim when she was sat outside the venue in Bury St Edmunds with a friend to ask if she was okay.

Presenting himself as genuine, he walked with the victim and her friend along St Andrew’s Street South.

At this point, the victim’s friend received a message asking if he could go back to the club to meet another person he had been out with that night.

Mehmedov was asked to wait with the victim in St Andrew’s Street South while her friend went back to the club.

But he tried to kiss the victim, so she walked away from him - breaking into a run when she realised he was following her.

When she reached Cullum Road, she looked behind her and could no longer see him so began to walk again.

She then crossed the road, at which point Mehmedov reappeared and pushed her into a ditch - and it was here that he sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed out for help and three members of the public came to her assistance, causing Mehmedov to run away.

They helped the victim out of the ditch and one of them chased after Mehmedov but lost sight of him.

They then flagged down a taxi and took the victim home, at which point the police were called.

Mehmedov was identified as a suspect just over a week after the attack took place thanks to forensic and CCTV work.

He was jailed for 33 months after pelading guilty to sexual assault.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Barry Byford said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who presented himself as being genuinely concerned for the victim’s welfare.

“Sinan Mehmedov found himself left alone with a young woman who was not feeling well and rather than try to help her, took advantage of the situation.

“He then pursued her out of the town centre, despite her making an attempt to get away from him.

“He subjected the victim to an horrendous ordeal and but for the assistance of the passers-by who scared him off, it could have been even more severe than it was.

“We are all extremely grateful to those three members of the public who did not just intervene and stop the attack, but also chased after Mehmedov and then got the victim home safely.

“The victim has been incredibly brave throughout this investigation and I hope the sentence given to Mehmedov will enable her to begin the process of moving on from this attack.

“At least by pleading guilty, Mehmedov has spared the victim the further pain of enduring a trial and will now have a significant period of time in custody to contemplate his actions on that night.”

Man jailed for 'predatory' sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth

