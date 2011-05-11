Overcast

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

23:35 25 December 2016

File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

File photo dated 11/05/11 of George Michael at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in London, as the pop superstar has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday December 25, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

Comment

The singer/songwriter “died peacefully at home” his publicist said.

After shooting to fame in the 80s as a member of Wham!, he went on to achieve international solo stardom, with hits such as Jesus To A Child, Father Figure and Christmas classic, Last Christmas.

In what was a career spanning almost 40 years, he sold 100 million albums and had been due to release a new documentary next year.

His death marks what has been a tragic year for music and follows the losses of David Bowie, Prince and just yesterday, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

