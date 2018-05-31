Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly after 3.30pm today with reports of a car colliding with a lamppost on Hillside Avenue on the outskirts of Worlingham.

The ambulance service has been alerted to the incident but it is unclear whether paramedics have arrived on the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the road is partially blocked but there does not appear to be any serious traffic congestion in the area.