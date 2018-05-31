Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles
PUBLISHED: 17:42 21 August 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.
Police were called shortly after 3.30pm today with reports of a car colliding with a lamppost on Hillside Avenue on the outskirts of Worlingham.
The ambulance service has been alerted to the incident but it is unclear whether paramedics have arrived on the scene.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the road is partially blocked but there does not appear to be any serious traffic congestion in the area.