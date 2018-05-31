Tractor crashes into lamppost near Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 15:27 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 20 August 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A lamppost was reported to be blocking the road following a single vehicle collision on the A134.
Police were called shortly before 11.15am today following reports of a road traffic collision on the A134 at Fornham St Martin.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said it is thought that a tractor collided with a lamppost, blocking the road near to Bury St Edmunds.
The ambulance service was also called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.