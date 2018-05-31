Partly Cloudy

Tractor crashes into lamppost near Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 15:27 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 20 August 2018

The incident happened on the A134 at Fornham St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A lamppost was reported to be blocking the road following a single vehicle collision on the A134.

Police were called shortly before 11.15am today following reports of a road traffic collision on the A134 at Fornham St Martin.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said it is thought that a tractor collided with a lamppost, blocking the road near to Bury St Edmunds.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

