Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in Framlingham marks Christmas in Mexican style

Suffolk pupils have given their Christmas celebrations a Mexican twist.

Year 6 pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School in Framlingham have sculpted a “tree of life” as part of a centuries-old tradition from the Central American country, which they are studying this term.

The clay sculptures were originally used to depict images teaching the Biblical story of creation.

“The Year 6 pupils and staff have really enjoyed making a tree of life for our school,” said teacher Jo Ambrose.

“We were inspired by images and designs of the tree of life that Mexican people have made for several centuries.”

The children made and painted the sculptures in their DT and art lessons.

“They used air drying clay to make the free form sculptures and then had to mix the correct shade of paint so that the colours looked authentic; it was all a bit of a challenge,” Mrs Ambrose added.

The clay sculptures are most closely linked with the area of Metepec in the centre of the country.