Six dead puppies found near farmer’s field in Weeley

RSPCA Archant

Six dead puppies have been found dumped in plastic bags, containers and shoe boxes near the entrance to a farmer’s field in Weeley.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five grey and white Staffordshire bull terriers, around just six to eight weeks old, were found in Rectory Road on Wednesday.

Three of the animals were discovered in black bin bags, one was in a black plastic container and the other was found in a Nike shoe box. Three of the dogs were male and two were female.

Another dead puppy, of simliar age and breed, was found three days later on Saturday at the same location.

This time the grey puppy was dumped at the side of the road inside a white plastic bag, inside a green Asda bag for life which was padded out with newspaper.

RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said: “We do not know what led the puppies to be dumped here in this way but are extremely concerned that there might be other puppies out there in trouble.

“All six appear in a healthy weight and in reasonable condition, but there are signs of possible parvovirus, which is a potentially life-threatening viral disease in dogs.

“There is evidence that the last puppy had died within the last 24 hours - or more likely even less.

“It seems great care was taken with to disguise the fact there were puppies inside these assorted containers, especially the last one which had a lot of padding.

“It may be someone that is trying to dispose of the dead puppies in the cheapest manner but there is huge concern for any surviving puppies. “Clearly, for a litter to all die so quickly to one another at this age they were seriously ill and any survivors would need emergency veterinary care.

“We urge anyone with any information about how these dead puppies came to be left in this way to call us, in particular anyone with information about how they may have died.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the charity’s inspectorate helpline on 0300 123 8018.