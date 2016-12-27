Sizewell A staff take a Christmas dip for charity

Walking down to the sea as Sizewell A staff prepare to take on the cold in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991 Archant

Another Christmas charity dip, but this time, maybe the power plant next door warmed up the water slightly?

Time to get changed and ready, as the admin staff prepare for the cold as they do a dip in the north sea for charity in 1991 Time to get changed and ready, as the admin staff prepare for the cold as they do a dip in the north sea for charity in 1991

What says Christmas more than a nuclear power plant?

Preparing for the cold as admin staff from Sizewell A prepare to do a charity dip in the northsea before Christmas Preparing for the cold as admin staff from Sizewell A prepare to do a charity dip in the northsea before Christmas

Admin staff for Sizewell A getting more then they bargained for as they do their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991 Admin staff for Sizewell A getting more then they bargained for as they do their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Okay, so it might not be the first thing that springs to mind, but that doesn’t mean the staff at Sizewell nuclear station don’t know how to celebrate. It looks like part of their team wanted to get stuck into celebrating with a charity twist when they took a dip in the freezing December sea just off the east coast. Sizewell A ran for 40 years and was officially opened on April 7th 1967. The vintage fancy dress theme certainly gives in that 1920s vibe.

Admin staff of Sizewell A in the depths of the north sea as they partipate in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991 Admin staff of Sizewell A in the depths of the north sea as they partipate in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Preparing to experience the cold, admin members that worked at Sizewell A at their charity pre-Christmas dip in 1991 Preparing to experience the cold, admin members that worked at Sizewell A at their charity pre-Christmas dip in 1991

Members of the admin staff that participated in the pre-Christmas dip in the north sea in 1991. Left is Simon Clarkson of Ipswich, in the centre is Shirley Evans and on the right is Steve Zurek, also of Ipswich. Members of the admin staff that participated in the pre-Christmas dip in the north sea in 1991. Left is Simon Clarkson of Ipswich, in the centre is Shirley Evans and on the right is Steve Zurek, also of Ipswich.

Admin staff dressed in t-shirts representing the nuclear power station during their pre-christmas charity dip Admin staff dressed in t-shirts representing the nuclear power station during their pre-christmas charity dip

Administration staff for Sizewell A particpated in a pre-christmas dip for charity in 1991 Administration staff for Sizewell A particpated in a pre-christmas dip for charity in 1991

