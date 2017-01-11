Slow A12 traffic as lorry and car collide on the A12 at Colchester

A12 stock photograph Archant

Slow traffic has been reported on the A12 this morning after a car and lorry collided near the Colchester United football stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A12 remains partially blocked and there is slow traffic on the southbound carriageway, towards London, after the accident.

It happened between junction 29 for Ipswich Road and junction 28 for the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

It is not currently known whether anyone has been hurt in the collision.