Small fire in St Nicholas Court in Ipswich

Fire crews attended the incident

Fire crews were called to extinguish a small fire at a property in St Nicholas Court in Ipswich this evening.

Two fire crews, one from Princes Street and another from Ipswich East, attended the incident, thought to have been caused by someone cooking.

Firefighters were alerted just after 11pm and had extinguished the fire by 11.25pm.

No-one was hurt in the incident.