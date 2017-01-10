‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op
09:50 10 January 2017
Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.
They were called at around 3.30am last night by the store’s security team to reports of the raid.
A police spokesman said: “Persons have gone into the property, have stolen items and left quickly.
“It was a smash and grab kind of offence.
“We are following a few leads at the moment.”
If you have any information that may help police in their investigation please call 101.