Sneak Peek: Primark opens in Colchester on Thursday, February 9
15:28 08 February 2017
National clothing store Primark throws open its doors to shoppers tomorrow with the launch of a new store in Colchester.
A special opening event will take place at the new premises in Lion Walk Shopping Centre at 9am tomorrow, with invited guests treated to a tour of the new store before a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The shop will officially open its doors to customers at 10am, with many shoppers expected to take their first look inside the new premises.
Primark is taking over the area formerly used by British Home Stores (BHS), a company which went into administration last year.
Previously, Colchester shoppers were forced to travel to Ipswich, Chelmsford or Lakeside shopping centre for a Primark store.
Primark own more than 290 stores in 11 different countries, with its largest store located in Market Street, Manchester.
The clothing chain bought the Littlewoods retail stores for £409m in 2005.