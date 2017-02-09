Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam (c) copyright citizenside.com

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

The county woke up to sleet and rain this morning as temperatures have stalled around 2C (35F), and while forecasters are not expecting any snow to settle during the day they couldn’t rule out the possibility this evening.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest said: “The risk for the day is mostly cold with temperatures of around 2-3C into the afternoon.

“There’s still the chance of light snow showers in the area in the afternoon.

“With slightly colder air coming in it could be some light snow showers overnight – we are talking about a centimetre at most and probably more likely in the eastern parts of the county around five miles in land of the coast.”

Forecasters said that on Friday they were expecting one or two isolated snow showers but that the greatest chance of more snow and sleet is tonight.

“On Saturday we have got a bit of a wintry mix with a high chance of rain, sleet and snow and highs of around 3-4C [39F],” Mr Wilby said.

“It’s on a bit of a knife edge and there is a possibility of snow in the west part of the region but it’s a low risk of seeing snow on Saturday.

“It’s not out of the question but we are not expecting any disruption.”

While the next few days are looking cold and wintry, Weatherquest has said it is looking milder from Sunday and into next week.

Mr Wilby added: “We go into Sunday looking mostly dry and generally turning milder into the week.

“By Wednesday we are up to double figures and gradually turning milder.”

