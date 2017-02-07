Snowdrops at Daws Hall, near Sudbury, beckon spring, but forecasters warn of ice and snow in Suffolk

Snowdrops at Daws Hall near Bures. Open to the public this weekend coming 7/2/2017

The beautiful sight of snowdrops is a sure sign spring is on its way, but forecasters are warning temperatures will plummet in the coming days.

A carpet of snowdrops at Daws Hall, near Bures on the Suffolk and Essex border, is set to see hundreds turns out on Sunday, February 12, but there is a chance a covering of snow might make an appearance first.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning of ice in the East of England for the evening of Wednesday, February 8, until the early hours of Thursday.

In Suffolk and Essex temperatures will fall to overnight lows of -2C, with wintry showers predicted on Wednesday night and a chance of half a centimetre of snow early on Saturday.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “There could be a little snow falling on Saturday morning, but then it will quickly turn to rain.

“It is 1mm of rain being forecast, so we are talking half a centimetre of snow, if that. It will be quite cold until Sunday, with highs of 2C or 3C and overnight lows of -2C and -1C.

“On Monday (February 13) we could start to see warmer temperatures.”

Stunning snowdrop-dusted woodland open to public

Daws Hall, in Lamarsh, owned by Major Iain Grahame, is home to an education charity and nature reserve, but the beautiful rural location is rarely open to the general public.

“We have five open days a year,” Major Grahame said. “Last year for the first time we held a snowdrop celebration day and it was a real success.

“People said our snowdrops were better than Anglesey Abbey, which is a real honour for people to say. The snowdrops have got better and better each year.

“Last year was a trial and we opened for free and took donations for the Daws Hall Trust – this year it will cost £5, but that includes a sausage roll and a drink.”

The money raised will go to the Daws Hall Trust charity, which runs outdoor learning sessions with local schoolchildren in Suffolk and Essex. Last year the event raised £400.

If you wish to see the snowdrops, Daws Hall will be open from 12 until 4pm on Sunday, February 12. Under fives go free and dogs are not allowed.

To find out more about Daws Hall and the charity, go to www.dawshallnature.co.uk

