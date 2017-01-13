Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning. Archant

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

E Anglia Today: An icy start, soon clouding over with an area of sleet or snow spreading south, brighter and drier later. A max of 3C pic.twitter.com/0126chZ3w6 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 13, 2017

• A yellow warning for snow in Suffolk and Essex has been issued until Saturday.

Morning #Elmswell #Suffolk no snow but beware it's absolutely freezing❄️ strong breeze feeling minus degrees and cars are frozen solid ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/zKHRkB1LhT — Laurence (@laurencefrankl3) January 13, 2017

• Snow is likely between 6am and 11am today.

• A yellow warning for ice has been issued for this morning and a yellow warning for wind for most of today.

Snow falling in Thorndon, near eye. Picture: Sarah Chambers

• The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts and flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Framlingham Castle with a dusting of snow

A light dusting of the white stuff has covered parts of west Suffolk, before Stowmarket and Ipswich saw flurries of snow between 8.15am and 8.45am this morning.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “It is going to snow for the next two or three hours, until around midday, particularly in west Suffolk.

Framlingham Castle pond after this morning's snow

“There could be 2cm or 3cm in places locally, but some places may get away with just 1cm. It will be a variety across Suffolk, causing tricky conditions for drivers, but I assume most areas have been salted.

“Overnight temperatures fell to -2C (28.4F) and -3C (26.6F). It is currently 1C (33.8F) in the west of Suffolk and 0C (32F) in central and eastern areas.

“After midday and into the afternoon, there will be dry conditions. There may be one or two wintry showers in the north-east corner of Suffolk as we move through the afternoon and into the evening.

“Temperatures this afternoon should be 2C (35.6F) or 3C (37.4F), so it is not going to climb much from what it is now. The snow should partially melt, but not if it is in the shade.”

He predicted overnight temperatures of -2 or -3C, but said that if there is still snow on the ground, them temperatures could be -4C (24.8F) or -5C (23F).

He also said wind speeds today could reach 15-20mph inland and 25-30mph along the coast.

“There will be quite blustery conditions on the exposed east coast,” he said.

“The concern is a tidal surge combined with a high tide and strong winds. It could cause tricky conditions.”

Send in your photos of the snow to newsroom@archant.co.uk