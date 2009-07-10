Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

Ipswich Crown Court

A sobbing teenage burglar heard his victim describe him as “vile” shortly before he was jailed for 12 months.

Marian Sandu, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, wept throughout the hearing at the town’s crown court which was told the 18-year-old stole a single mother’s money earmarked for buying food for her family.

Sandu admitted committing burglary at around 3am on September 10 at a previous hearing.

He was one of two people involved in stealing just under £60 from Mandy Alexander’s home in Spring Road, which left her and her children reliant on food parcels.

Sandu and his accomplice – who has never been caught – squandered the money gambling, the court heard.

After the burglary Miss Alexander displayed a notice outside her home berating whoever broke in.

Her victim personal statement was read out in court.

In it she said: “You stole money from my purse, part of which had been given to me as a birthday present. The rest was for me and my three kids.

“The money was to stretch over three weeks.

“It left me and my kids without money to buy food and we had to have food parcels delivered.

“I have had sleeplessness worrying if it was going to happen again.

“I no longer feel safe in my own home. You have broken me. I cried every day and night and my house isn’t the same anymore.

“You disgust me. You are vile. I am hoping you get the punishment you deserve.”

Prosecutor Lynne Shirley told the court Sandu – who listened to proceedings through a Romanian interpreter - was caught after leaving a palm print on the inside of a window.

The teenager had been on bail for four shoplifting offences at the time of the burglary.

After Sandu’s arrest he told police he had met a friend while out walking and saw a house with an open window.

Sandu said his friend climbed into the house and removed a handbag which had around £50 in. They took the money and Sandu put the bag back through the dining room window.

Sandu, who lives with his wife, two children, parents, and brothers, has been in jail since his arrest in October.

Roger Thomson, mitigating, said: “He’s obviously found it very difficult in prison because of the language difficulties. It’s been a shock to be away from his family.”

After Sandu was jailed Miss Alexander said: “I am happy with the sentencing. The judge was quite disgusted with him.

“It’s been stressful, nerve-racking and horrible at the same time. Now we can put it behind us.

“We are going to move because the house is not home anymore so I’m looking for somewhere else, but I’m glad that he’s gone back inside.”