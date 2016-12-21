Partly Cloudy

Son rescues mother from house fire in Wilson Marriage Road, Colchester, neighbours say

19:32 21 December 2016

The scene of a house fire in Wilson Marriage Road, Colchester

The scene of a house fire in Wilson Marriage Road, Colchester

Archant

A son rushed into his burning family home and helped rescue his mother in a quiet area of Colchester on Wednesday evening, witnesses said.

Emergency services including three fire engines were called to the blaze in Wilson Marriage Road at 4.30pm.

Neighbours looked on in horror as flames billowed out from the back of the semi-detached property. Thick black smoke swept through the house, situated at the end of the road in the east Colchester estate.

Neighbours said a mother, thought to be in her 40s or 50s, lives in the property with her two sons, one aged in his 20s or 30s and the other aged under 12.

The fire had been put out by 5.05pm. One woman believed to be in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday night, one set of neighbours said: “It was quite dramatic as nothing like that happens round here. It is very quiet.

“A neighbour came round and told us to call the emergency services. I went to the front door to have a look. Thick, toxic black smoke was coming out. You couldn’t have stayed in there for more than a few seconds.”

They said the eldest son arrived at around the same time as firefighters, about five minutes later. They said he went into the house and came back out with his mother, saying: “It was courageous, but you would do anything for your mum. She wanted to go back in to retrieve some things but they wouldn’t let her.”

It is not known if the mother was trapped at any point.

An ambulance spokesman said: “At the scene, a woman believed to be in her 30s was treated for smoke inhalation before being taken to Colchester Hospital.”

The woman is thought to be someone who also helped.

A fire brigade spokesman said the blaze started in the lounge, and that an investigation into the cause of the fire had opened.

Essex Police declined to comment.

