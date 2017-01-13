Southwold harbour businesses prepare for worst of flooding

Mike Pickles, left, and Kim Peskett at Harbour Marine Services in Southwold. Picture: NICK BUTCHER ©archant2016

Firms along Southwold’s popular harbour area have evacuated their premises in preparation for the worst of the floods to hit the area.

Southwold Harbour. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Harbour Inn in Southwold was evacuated early on Friday (January 13) morning, while nearby Harbour Marine Services has embarked on a two-day operation to protect boats and equipment at its site.

But the company - which refits, repairs and maintains all type of vessels at its base in Southwold Harbour – has had to move heavy equipment such as cranes off site.

Boats inside its workshop have had to be lifted up off the ground after the Environment Agency predicted about a metre of flooding in the area.

However, the firm’s own predictions showlower water levels at this stage.

The firm wasn’t able to protect everything in the 2013 tidal surge but Mike Pickles, from Harbour Marine Services, said: “This time we’re a lot more prepared.

“However it’s costing us a fortune as there are 20 staff we’ve had to stand down.”

He said the worst of the flooding is expected to hit in Southwold around 10.15pm.