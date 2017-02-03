Partly Cloudy

Southwold painting saved for town by charity

03 February, 2017 - 15:30
Southwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Southwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

He is a familiar figure to residents and tourists alike at a seaside town.

Southwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSouthwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

And now the community of Southwold has rallied to ensure a portrait immortalising the town’s retiring bellman, John Barber, will remain available for all to enjoy.

Local charity, the Southwold Millennium Foundation, paid £1,500 for the painting by acclaimed portrait artist – Kate Felton, amid fears the painting could be lost to an out of town buyer.

Southwold town councillor, Michael Ladd, said: “The foundation was pleased to be able to purchase the painting on behalf of the community as there was quite a lot of interest from further afield and there was fear it could be lost from the town.”

He added: “John is coming to the end of his 40 years as town crier. He is an old Southwold character and I don’t think we will see the likes of him again.

Southwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick ButcherSouthwold Town Crier John Barber with his portrait. The painting has been purchased by the Southwold Millenium Foundation. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“The painting has a very good likeliness and we wanted to make certain it remained in the community.”

As a result, Mr Ladd explained, the Southwold Millennium Foundation is now seeking donations from the public in order to assist in paying the cost to purchase the portrait.

After four decades of service 90-year-old Mr Barber is set to don his traditional town crier’s uniform for the final time as he retires from the role in March this year.

Born on September 11, 1926, in Southwold, his life has seen him serve in the Irish Guards, meet members of the Royal family, write a book and become an honorary citizen of Texas.

Mr Barber said: “I am honoured they wanted to raise the money to buy this painting for the town.

“The detail is remarkable - you can almost read what is written on my medals!

“My first thought when I saw it was ‘that’s a photograph, it can’t possibly be a painting’.”

The oil on linen picture will go on display at Buckenham Galleries, in Southwold, on February 18.

Donations to can be made by calling 01502 725726 or email joan.goldsmith.smf@googlemail.com .

Do you have a Southwold story? Email simon.ward@archant.co.uk or call 01502 525832.

