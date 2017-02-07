Rain

Southwold PCSO’s drop-in surgeries provide vital crime prevention advice to community

07 February, 2017 - 12:00
Southwold's PCSO Jamie Newson. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Southwold's PCSO Jamie Newson. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Fortnightly drop-in surgeries are being held by a police community support officer (PCSO) to offer a coastal community the opportunity to put a face to local policing.

Southwold PCSO Jamie Newson holds the drop-in surgeries every other Wednesday between 11am and 1pm at Southwold Library with the next surgery to take place on Wednesday February 15.

Mr Newson said: “The aim is to make myself more available to the community.

“What I am doing, at the surgeries, is giving out crime prevention advice such as key chains to prevent purse theft.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and see me rather than just hoping to bump into me in the street.”

PCSO Newson explained the surgeries, which started in December 2016, have been well-received by the public and had enabled him to discuss specific concerns felt in the community while offering advice on issues such as home security.

Essex taxi controller who stole £86,000 in fares is jailed

34 minutes ago Will Lodge
Chelmsford Crown Court

A taxi firm worker who pocketed more than £86,000 in fares has been jailed for a year.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

39 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

The youngest children in Suffolk now have “far greater access” to the internet than ever before thanks to the proliferation of tablets, says a new report published by Suffolk County Council.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

12 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust were “shocking and disgusting”.

Warwick Davis visits Bury St Edmunds for Who Do You Think You Are?

49 minutes ago Matt Reason
Warwick Davis at The Athenaeum. Photographer: Steven Perry

A historic Suffolk venue will feature on Who Do You Think You Are? as the actor Warwick Davis traces his roots.

Radioactive material on Aldeburgh beach could come from accidents around the world

12:57 DAVID GREEN
Aldeburgh beach. PHOTO: Tina Tuckwell

Detection of a tiny amount of a potentially dangerous radioactive isotope on a Suffolk beach may be down to improved monitoring abilities, according to a year-long investigation by the Environment Agency.

Colchester businessman Dylan Rigby fined £174k after FIFA game currency used in ‘parasitic’ gambling site aimed at children

12:34 Matt Reason
FIFA 17 cover

A professional YouTuber and a Colchester businessman who helped to run a gambling website, which let children bet on Premier League matches, have been spared jail.

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

12:05 Emma Brennan
Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

A Suffolk farmer has reported a “scene of carnage” after a dog attacked and killed a number of lambs.

