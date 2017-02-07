Southwold PCSO’s drop-in surgeries provide vital crime prevention advice to community

Southwold's PCSO Jamie Newson. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Fortnightly drop-in surgeries are being held by a police community support officer (PCSO) to offer a coastal community the opportunity to put a face to local policing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Southwold PCSO Jamie Newson holds the drop-in surgeries every other Wednesday between 11am and 1pm at Southwold Library with the next surgery to take place on Wednesday February 15.

Mr Newson said: “The aim is to make myself more available to the community.

“What I am doing, at the surgeries, is giving out crime prevention advice such as key chains to prevent purse theft.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and see me rather than just hoping to bump into me in the street.”

PCSO Newson explained the surgeries, which started in December 2016, have been well-received by the public and had enabled him to discuss specific concerns felt in the community while offering advice on issues such as home security.