Southwold Town Council votes for precept to remain at same level

Southwold Town Hall. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

Following last year’s decision to ask people to pay a precept for the first time in its history, a coastal town council has voted to maintain its precept at current levels.

Southwold Town Council has, once again, voted in favour of setting a precept of £120,000 for its population.

As a local precepting authority the town council is permitted to issue a precept, a tax on residences, which works at about £2.20 per week for an average Band D property.

The precept set last year provided a financial platform for a series of projects to be commenced and for town council strategies to be further advanced.

Other precept funds have been used to introduce new litter bins along the promenade, complete repairs to children’s play areas, assist with a community shuttle bus service as well as supporting other voluntary organisations by way of provision of small donations for specific items.