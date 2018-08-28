Mum left feeling violated after falling victim to burglars

Hundreds of pounds of musical equipment and power tools were stolen in a spate of late night burglaries across east Ipswich.

Mum-of-two Jo Reeder keeps her daughter’s musical equipment locked away in one of her sheds, but noticed on Wednesday that high-value items were missing.

Two microphone stands, a microphone and an amplifier were taken from the shed, despite the fact there were initially no obvious signs of a break-in.

“I only realised on Wednesday that the window had been taken off and put back in place- so it didn’t look like anything had happened until we noticed hundreds of pounds of equipment were gone,” said Ms Reeder, of Alan Road in Ipswich. “I have two teenage daughters and I feel like our private space has been violated.”

The single mum said she is worried for her family’s safety and fears they might come back for more.

“The weirdest part of it all is that one of the microphone stands has been found in our other shed at the end of our garden. I’m worried that whoever did this left it there and is going to come back again.”

Ms Reeder has reported the theft to police.

Aaron Lloyd, who also lives in the IP3 area, shared his neighbour’s CCTV footage on Facebook which shows a hooded figure shining torches in car windows and trying to open car door handles.

He posted the footage which was taken 2.08am on Tuesday and asked if anyone noticed the would-be criminal. He added: “He’s been robbing around IP3 the past two nights...

“All my Makita tools are marked AL so if anyone is offered any, let me know please.”

The video shows the offender approaching a van and looking inside the passenger window, before attempting to get into the door of a parked car.

The post received 405 shares and already has 14k views online- with other victims expressing their concerns on social media.

Alexander Liam Smith commented: “Someone tried breaking into my van a couple of days ago. They drilled the keyhole but didn’t get in.”

He later mentioned that his shed also got broken into a week ago, similarly to the incident on Alan road.

Were you a victim of the burglaries in the IP3 area? Contact reporter Sophie Barnett to share your story.