Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

10:00 08 February 2017

Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are investigating after a spate of overnight break-ins on the Ravenswood development in Ipswich.

Officers say sometime between 1am and 1.30am yesterday a garage in Wyvern Road was burgled.

Tools, an extension lead and a bike were removed. However, the bike was left next to the garage door.

At 1.30am police were called about someone breaking into a car in Wyvern Road. The offender rode off on a bicycle towards Martinet Green.

The tools and extension lead from the garage burglary were found beside the car.

At around 8.15pm on Monday a window of a property in Ravenswood Avenue was forced open. It happened after an earlier burglary in the same road between 5.30pm and 8.20pm

Attempts were made to force the rear patio door, but entry was gained by forcing a rear ground floor window.

A search of the master bedroom was made. However police were initially unsure whether anything was stolen.

Snowdrops at Daws Hall, near Sudbury, beckon spring, but forecasters warn of ice and snow

30 minutes ago Matt Reason
Snowdrops at Daws Hall near Bures. Open to the public this weekend coming 7/2/2017

The beautiful sight of snowdrops is a sure sign spring is on its way, but forecasters are warning temperatures will plummet in the coming days.

Have you signed up yet? Registration now open for Suffolk’s Alton Water Run 2017

53 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Hundreds of runners of all ages took part in the Alton Water Run last year. It will return on Sunday May 7 in 2017

A Suffolk MP is to help hundreds of runners mark the tenth anniversary of the Alton Water Run this summer.

Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

09:49 Chris Shimwell
Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was broken into overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture by Matt Reason

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins and ram raids.

Updated: Man charged with fraud after passenger plane diverted to Stansted airport

11:30 Chris shimwell
A Pakistan International Airlines plane at Stansted Airport after being intercepted by the RAF. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A UK national has been charged with fraud after a passenger plane had to be escorted to Stansted Airport.

Take a look at our list of places to visit in Essex over February half-term

10:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
An elephant at Colchester Zoo. By Paul Burns.

With half-term fast approaching it’s time to start planning how to keep your children occupied during the week-long break.

Man in his 30s hospitalised as Toyota and Hyundai crash on A11

10:38 Chris Shimwell
Stock image of the A11 in Red Lodge.

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A11 between Barton Mills and Red Lodge.

Train operator Greater Anglia sets out 10-point plea for track upgrades

10:36 Annabelle Dickson
A Greater Anglia train

A 10-point rail upgrade plan for East Anglia has been set out by one of the region’s rail operators with a warning cash needs to be found if the full benefits of new trains are to be enjoyed.

