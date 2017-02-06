Speaker John Bercow announces he will block Donald Trump from speaking in parliament

Speaker of the House John Bercow spoke to pupils at Holmwood House School in Colchester on Thursday, 07 November. Archant

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow’s decision to “strongly” oppose US President Donald Trump from addressing parliament in Westminster Hall has been met with applause from MPs.

The University of Essex graduate, who chairs debates in the famous parliamentary chamber, said he would block an invitation because of Mr Trump’s “racism” and “sexism”.

There has been mounting speculation about whether Mr Trump would be given the honour of addressing MPs and peers in Westminster - a offer which was made and accepted by his predecessor Barack Obama - when he makes a state visit later this year.

Prime minister Theresa May came under fire in some quarters for inviting the US President for a state visit when she met him in Washington last month.

Mr Bercow said being given the opportunity to make a speech in the ancient Westminster Hall was an “earned honour” and it was not automatically given as part of a state visit.

He is one of three people who would have to approve an invitation.

Mr Bercow said he would have been opposed to the speech even before the travel ban for people coming from seven countries with a predominantly Muslim population was announced by Mr Trump through an executive order.