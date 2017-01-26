Spectacular Chinese New Year variety show in Bury St Edmunds promises to wow

Members of the Golden Dragon martial arts club from Newton Green perform the traditional lion dance outside the Zen Noodle Bar in 2014. Borough councillor and organiser Patrick Chung and former mayor Terry Buckle. Archant

Patrick Chung, the former mayor of St Edmundsbury, is hosting his second Chinese New Year Spectacular Variety Show on Thursday, February 2, at 7.30pm, to celebrate the year of the rooster.

Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Bury St Edmunds in 2015 with a traditional lion dance outside the Zen Noodle Bar. Celebrating the Chinese New Year in Bury St Edmunds in 2015 with a traditional lion dance outside the Zen Noodle Bar.

From a Chinese Dragon to open the show, to singing, magic and martial arts, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is being hosted at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds with the Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange providing the entertainment.

The show has been made possible due to sponsorship from Bury St Edmunds Town Council and Music Sales Charitable Trust.

As well as being an amazing evening of entertainment, the profits from the show are being split equally between My WiSH Charity, who supports West Suffolk Hospital, and the Bury branch of The Samaritans.

Mr Chung said: “I am delighted to be able to host the show again, it is wonderful to be able to embrace the different cultures in our town and bring them together. I wanted to support these two local charities due to the amazing work they do for the community.”

Tickets are available from www.theapex.co.uk priced at adults £12 and children/seniors £8.

The Chinese buffet before the show has sold out.

Call the box office on 01284 758000.

For more information about Chinese New Year, and events in the area, see here.