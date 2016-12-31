Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving

From back left-right: Chris Fiske Suffolk Constabulary Safe Cam Team, (back right) PCSO Steve Long, Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team; (front left- right) Annabel Jude 10 , Hazel Lambert 10, Emma Roche 10, Bethany Turner 10. Archant

Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.

Drivers caught speeding along Victoria Hill, Eye, were stopped and given the option of speaking to the schoolchildren about safer driving.

Junior Road Safety Officers from St Peter and St Paul CE Primary School supported police officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team in carrying out the road speed checks as part of a day of action.

The aims of the operation were to encourage drivers to think about the risks of speeding and promote safety in the community.