Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving
13:29 31 December 2016
Archant
Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.
Drivers caught speeding along Victoria Hill, Eye, were stopped and given the option of speaking to the schoolchildren about safer driving.
Junior Road Safety Officers from St Peter and St Paul CE Primary School supported police officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team in carrying out the road speed checks as part of a day of action.
The aims of the operation were to encourage drivers to think about the risks of speeding and promote safety in the community.