Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night. Archant

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Around 40 youngsters took part in the Sorting Hat ceremony at Ipswich Library tonight before having a go at making potions, casting spells, hunting for treasure and becoming a Hogwarts professor.

All came dressed in their best wizarding robes and tackling each other in a series of deadly duels where their newly-found spell-casting skills were put to the test.

Andrew Miller, library and information advisor, said: “It’s been brilliant and they are so full of energy.

“We are really chuffed so many have come out today, and a lot we know as customers as well so it is nice to be supported by them.”

Felixstowe Library once again hosted a sold-out celebration, with local actors gracing the transformed library as some of the most popular characters from the books.

Hannah Rowe, of Felixstowe Library, said: “We loved welcoming 60 excited children into a transformed library to meet their favourite characters.

“We have a sneaky suspicion that the parents loved it just as much as the young wizards and witches.”

Elsewhere, Gainsborough Library in Ipswich held an evening of lessons including potions, divination and flying, while it was all about the magical food and drink at Chantry Library.

The Harry Potter Night at Ipswich Waterstones The Harry Potter Night at Ipswich Waterstones

After being sorted into houses, participants at Southwold Library took part in Potter-themed crafts, games and fun, as Sudbury Library opted to bring platform nine-and-three-quarters to life with a series of games and crafts.

Fancy dress was also the order of the evening at Newmarket and Great Cornard libraries.

Harry Potter Night at Felixstowe Library. Harry Potter Night at Felixstowe Library.

But it wasn’t just youngsters and library staff getting into the magical merriment, as Ipswich Museum hosted an adults-only night of potent potions, brilliant school-bag making and stunning shadow puppetry.

More than 50 people gathered at Ipswich Waterstones for an evening of Ordinary Wizarding Levels (OWLs) putting witches and wizards of all ages to the test in their Potter-trivia.

Harry Potter Night at Felixstowe Library. Jake Macleod. Harry Potter Night at Felixstowe Library. Jake Macleod.

Jem Gooding from the store said: “It’s been really, really good, and it’s lovely that the generation who grew up with it come in with their children now.”