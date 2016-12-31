Overcast





Sponsor confirmed for Lowestoft’s first free school

13:00 30 December 2016

The former Carlton Colville Primary School site on Hall Road, Carlton Colville, as photographed in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Catch22 has been announced as the sponsor for Lowestoft’s first ever free school.

Catch22, a non-profit organisation, will sponsor the new school, due to open in Carlton Colville next year.

The school is one of 77 new free schools announced by Justine Greening in September 2016, two of which will be in the Lowestoft area. The second is planned for Oulton.

Catch22 provides justice and rehabilitation services, apprenticeships and employability, substance misuse and children’s social care programmes.The group opened its first alternative provision school in 2011.

The new school will take around 50 students from Years 5 to 11 and will be located on the former site of Carlton Colville Primary School, in Hall Road.

However, refurbishment is needed before the new Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) school can open. The work will go out to tender in the New Year.

Catch22 will run a consultation for the local community to agree the specifics of the provision.

Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “Catch22 has a strong history of providing young people with specialist education that supports them to progress and succeed, and has a number of existing schools that are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

“Our aim is to open the school in 2017, however discussions are ongoing with Catch22 and we will be working with them as well as with pupils, parents and carers on the schedule for the school opening.”

Tracy Pepper, director of education at Catch22 said: “We are thrilled to be working with the county council and existing education community to improve the outcomes of young people in Suffolk.”

