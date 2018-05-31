Thousands raised for worthy causes at Woodbridge golf day

The event raised thousands for worthy causes in and around Woodbridge Picture: CHRISTIE & CO CHRISTIE & CO

A charity golf day held in Woodbridge raised more than £1,500 for a group of children’s hospices and other worthy causes.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben and St Audrys Golf Club, the event successfully raised £1,750 for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) and other local charities.

The competition was held in memory of Marie Hunt, an avid golfer who worked for the St Audry’s and St Clement’s hospital golf courses for over 10 years.

Tim Gooding, director at sponsor Christie & Co’s Ipswich office and former member of The Rotary Club of Woodbridge Deben, said: “The day was a huge success all around. We are delighted to have been the principal sponsor of such a wonderful event in support of the superlative work undertaken by EACH for children and their families, as well as several Rotary charities, which aim to support those in need within the wider local community.”