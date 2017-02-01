Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

St Edmundsbury opts to raise council tax for the second year running

17:42 01 February 2017

West Suffolk House (Council Offices) in Bury St Edmunds

West Suffolk House (Council Offices) in Bury St Edmunds

Archant

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April.

Comment

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April 1.

The borough made the announcement on February 1 ahead of a cabinet meeting on February 7.

The rise, which would equate to an extra £3.51 per year for band D homes, is the second increase in a row following seven years with no rise.

“Over the last few years we’ve frozen council tax,” said cabinet member Ian Houlder – responsible for resources.

“This time I think it’s critical that we actually look after our personal finances in a slightly different way.”

He said it would be “too easy” to just take the money out of reserves, as some would want to see, but stated he would rather the reserves were kept for further investments.

Mr Houlder added: “Rather than just cost-cutting, which we’ve done quite a bit of in the past, we’ve got to be a bit cleverer than that and use our money for investing. So, this is what we want to do.”

Council tax is just under 20% of the borough’s total income.

For Bury St Edmunds residents, the rise means a band D home in the town faces an overall increase of around £65 per year on its council tax bills from April.

This follows a rise of £57 for adult social care in Suffolk, brought in by the county council, which has frozen the other section of council tax, plus a £3.42 rise for the police and around 90p for Bury’s town council.

This year, the borough is presenting a medium-term financial strategy, as it works towards the end of the 2019/2020 financial year, after which it will receive no revenue support grant from the government.

As recently as 2013 the grant from the government stood at £3.2million – 11% of the borough council’s income.

The council is working to close its budget gap, saying if it did nothing by 2020 then between St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath, which shares services, they would face an annual shortfall of £3.3m.

Mr Houlder confirmed no further job cuts are being planned currently at the borough.

The matter will be discussed at cabinet before going onto full council on February 21.

Forest Heath District Council is due to reveal whether it will raise council tax shortly. Last year, it chose to freeze council tax when St Edmundsbury opted for a rise.

Keywords: St Edmundsbury Suffolk County Bury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Alleged Suffolk dog fouler tells court ‘I don’t own a dog’

17:15 Matt Reason
Sign urging dog owners to clear up their pet's waste

Two alleged dog foulers have become the first to be prosecuted in west Suffolk for at least two years, after increasing public pressure.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

16:02 Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

St Edmundsbury opts to raise council tax for the second year running

41 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
West Suffolk House (Council Offices) in Bury St Edmunds

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April.

Campaigners welcome Suffolk’s tougher stance on Sizewell C concerns

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Campaigners seeking a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power plant have been “heartened” by the county’s firmer stance on the proposals.

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

16:27 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale tomorrow – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

16:21
Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Family of former Braintree dinner lady Jean Childs pay tribute to ‘beautiful 80-year-old’

15:36 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to 80-year-old Jean Childs from Braintree who died following a crash on the A120

The family of Jean Childs from Braintree who worked as a dinner lady for more than 20 years in the town have paid tribute to the 80-year-old who ‘lived life to the full’.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24