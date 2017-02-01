St Edmundsbury opts to raise council tax for the second year running

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April.

The borough made the announcement on February 1 ahead of a cabinet meeting on February 7.

The rise, which would equate to an extra £3.51 per year for band D homes, is the second increase in a row following seven years with no rise.

“Over the last few years we’ve frozen council tax,” said cabinet member Ian Houlder – responsible for resources.

“This time I think it’s critical that we actually look after our personal finances in a slightly different way.”

He said it would be “too easy” to just take the money out of reserves, as some would want to see, but stated he would rather the reserves were kept for further investments.

Mr Houlder added: “Rather than just cost-cutting, which we’ve done quite a bit of in the past, we’ve got to be a bit cleverer than that and use our money for investing. So, this is what we want to do.”

Council tax is just under 20% of the borough’s total income.

For Bury St Edmunds residents, the rise means a band D home in the town faces an overall increase of around £65 per year on its council tax bills from April.

This follows a rise of £57 for adult social care in Suffolk, brought in by the county council, which has frozen the other section of council tax, plus a £3.42 rise for the police and around 90p for Bury’s town council.

This year, the borough is presenting a medium-term financial strategy, as it works towards the end of the 2019/2020 financial year, after which it will receive no revenue support grant from the government.

As recently as 2013 the grant from the government stood at £3.2million – 11% of the borough council’s income.

The council is working to close its budget gap, saying if it did nothing by 2020 then between St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath, which shares services, they would face an annual shortfall of £3.3m.

Mr Houlder confirmed no further job cuts are being planned currently at the borough.

The matter will be discussed at cabinet before going onto full council on February 21.

Forest Heath District Council is due to reveal whether it will raise council tax shortly. Last year, it chose to freeze council tax when St Edmundsbury opted for a rise.