St Elizabeth Hospice’s Midnight Walk poster girl, Chelsea Scarlett, calls on people to sign up to flagship fundraiser

17:49 06 February 2017

Chelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's Midnight Walk in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

Chelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's Midnight Walk in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

A year and a half ago, Chelsea Scarlett was in the dark about St Elizabeth Hospice.

Chelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's St Elizabeth Hospice Midnight Walk.

But that all changed after her grandad, Eric Vince, was diagnosed with lung and lymph cancer in February last year.

Today, she is the poster girl for the charity’s flagship fundraising event, the Midnight Walk, and is sharing her story in the hope it will inspire others to join her on the route on May 20.

Chelsea’s family contacted St Elizabeth Hospice, in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, and a place was arranged for Eric, 70, where he was quickly admitted and received care around the clock.

She said: “I remember him saying ‘I don’t want to go to the hospice. I want to stay at home, leave me at home’.

Chelsea with her Grandad.

“We didn’t push him and, in the beginning at home is where he stayed. My family and I looked after him but we had to work and it was hard for us.

“As time went on, he needed breathing apparatus and other things so we felt he needed to go to the hospice.”

Although he was not keen on going, Miss Scarlett said her grandad thought of the hospice as being like home.

“He loved it and we liked it too. The staff there not only looked after my grandad but they also made us feel so welcome,” she added. “I’m so glad there was a place for him there.”

Chelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's Midnight Walk in aid of St Elizabeth HospiceChelsea Scarlett is the poster girl for this year's Midnight Walk in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice

One of Chelsea’s favourite memories of her grandad at the hospice was the stash of sweets he used to flirt with the nurses.

“He loved all the nurses” she said. “He had sweets on his table by his bed and, when they came in to look after him he’d say ‘oh there you go, have a sweet’ and I was like ‘oh, OK grandad. Stop flirting around with the nurses’. It was great. He loved it. He stopped feeling so ill when he was there.”

Eric was at the hospice for a couple of weeks before he died in April and for that Chelsea and her family were grateful as everyone was there when he passed away.

The staff were so kind to us,” she added. “We knew he was going to pass away and they said if he doesn’t pass today you can all stay tonight. They weren’t going to kick us out and we really appreciated that.”

While Eric was in the hospice, Chelsea promised him she was going to take part in the Midnight Walk to raise money so other families like hers could be looked after in the same way.

Last year she took part in the 10-mile route.

She said: “I’m going to do it with my mum this year. My grandad was her dad. My boyfriend and my friend may also join me again.

“My mum’s really excited to do it this year as well.”

One of the highlights of the walk for many is the visit to the hospice along the route.

When walkers collect their T-shirts, they will also collect a memory tag to place on a tree as they arrive at the hospice.

In 2016 Chelsea placed a tag in memory of her grandad and has said she will do it again this year.

“It was beautiful all lit up,” she said.

Those who have seen the Midnight Walk banners and posters around the town may recognise Chelsea from these.

St Elizabeth Hospice asked her to be involved with this year’s walk and she jumped at the chance to cover herself in neon paint for the photos.

Chelsea is encouraging everyone to sign up to the Midnight Walk and take part in the neon-themed event around the streets of Ipswich on May 20.

She also hopes her story helps anyone who may know someone who is about to go to the hospice.

She said: “Hopefully someone will read this and, if they’ve got a family member who’s going to St Elizabeth Hospice and they’re worried, they can read my grandad’s story and think actually, that’s alright. We can be there for our family member when it’s time.

“That’s all they need to know, because we thought, ‘are we going to see him’. Even when he died, we still got to see him.  “The next day we got to go in the viewing room and they made him look lovely with a rose in his hand. I thought ‘they’ve gone to a lot of effort’ and we could spend as much time as we wanted. They didn’t rush us at all.”

If Chelsea’s story has inspired you, visit www.midnightwalkipswich.co.uk to sign up.

