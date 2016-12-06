Partly Cloudy

St Gregory Primary School pupils donate educational material to help children in Malawi

18:00 06 December 2016

A west Suffolk school have filled backpacks with educational items to help some of the world’s poorest children.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School, in Sudbury, has got behind the charity Mary’s Meals and their backpack project which appeals to individuals, schools, clubs and other groups to donate backpacks filled with educational materials to send to children in Malawi, Africa.

Mary’s Meals sets up and runs school feeding programmes in communities where hunger and poverty stop children from gaining an education.

Daniel Woodrow, headteacher St Gregory, said: “When our pupils heard that there were children who were missing out on the friendship and fun that school brings, as well as all the opportunities that a good education provides, they were determined to do all that they could to help.

“The Backpack Project is a fantastic way of enabling children to experience something that so many of us take for granted which could make a real difference to their lives and the lives of their families, and we are thrilled to be supporting it.”

The items being donated include school materials which poverty-hit communities may not able to afford, such as notebooks, pens, and school clothing.

They go to children receiving meals from the UK-based charity and where they are provided there is a rise in rates of school enrolment, attendance and academic performance.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary’s Meals, said: “All of the children who benefit from Mary’s Meals and the Backpack Project have suffered war, poverty, famine, or natural disaster.

“They don’t have simple things like pencils and notebooks, or even suitable clothes to wear to school, which means they can miss out on an education.

“A simple backpack filled with basic educational items, together with Mary’s Meals, can help solve this problem, and allow these children to make the most of their education, which provides an escape route from poverty.”

Since the project started in 2005, almost 500,000 backpacks have been collected and shipped to countries such as Malawi, Liberia and Kenya.

The charity currently provides a meal every school day for 1,187,104 children in 12 countries.

The aim of Mary’s Meals is to address the immediate needs of a hungry child by giving them something to eat and to enable that child to receive an education, which can offer an escape from poverty.

For further information on Mary’s Meals, visit www.marysmeals.org.uk

