St Mark’s Catholic Primary School is best Ipswich primary school for 2016 Key Stage Two tests

St Mark's Catholic Primary School has been ranked officially as the best primary school in Ipswich for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016.

Twenty-nine out of 30 pupils (97%) achieved the new toughened-up benchmark for reading, writing and mathematics combined. The Suffolk average was 49% and the all-school England average was 53%.

The 97% figure for the school was the best in Ipswich.

Theresa Barker, headteacher of the school in Stone Lodge Lane West, said: “I am immensely grateful to the staff and parents/guardians of St Mark’s School for continuing to give our children what they deserve – the very best quality of education.

“Our staff and pupils have risen to the challenge of the new curriculum with shared clarity about effective teaching and learning.

“Each child has a strong self-concept with being a successful learner at its core, and this helps each one to achieve at a very high level – in all areas of our very broad curriculum – irrespective of their diverse backgrounds.

“At St Mark’s, parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to work in partnership with the school in order to promote the highest quality of learning behaviour.”