St Matthew’s Primary School in Ipswich to open tomorrow after heating problems

St Matthew's School, Ipswich

An Ipswich primary school which closed over issues with their central heating this week is opening again tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents of children at St Matthews Primary School were informed of the re-opening in a letter authored by headteacher Sue Todd released today.

But they were asked to prepare a packed lunch as the kitchen is still out of use and no hot or cold food can be made.

Updates about the provision of school meals will be issued pro-actively by the school, Ms Todd has said.