St Matthew’s Primary School in Ipswich will be CLOSED on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heating system repair work

St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich.

An Ipswich primary school will be closed for at least the next two days due to emergency repair work to its heating system.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Matthew’s Primary School, in Portman Road, said it has taken the decision to protect the safety of its 412 pupils.

Headteacher Sue Todd wrote on the school’s website that due to “unforeseen emergency repairs to the school heating system”, she had no choice but to close the school “at least for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week”.

She said: “The necessary repairs will mean that there will be no heating and the kitchen will be out of use to enable access for major repairs to take place.

“As school will be too cold and the kitchen cannot provide hot or cold food, school will be closed.

“I have been informed that the repairs should take at least two days and I hope that school will be open as usual on Thursday, December 15.

“If there is any change to this, we will notify you as soon as we can via parent mail, the school website and a message on the school gate.

“I am very sorry for the short notice and inconvenience, but this situation could not have been anticipated.

“The decision to close the school has only been taken after careful consideration and discussion with the local authority and the chair of governors. The safety and welfare of the pupils, remains our priority.

“We will try to re arrange the KS 1 (key stage one) nativity and will run the KS2 (key stage two) Christmas service as our end of term service.”