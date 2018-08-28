Video

Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Ginge, who is just 21-months-old, had a rough start in life after being brought in to the RSPCA by a cruelty inspector.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was one of three that needed to be rescued after being found malnourished, emaciated and with poor skin and coat.

The gorgeous pooch came into the charity’s care in January 2018, since then he has made a complete transformation.

A spokesperson from the Martlesham branch said:“It is amazing to see how far he has come on, health wise and his coat is a lot better, he is also now up to the weight he should be.

“His personality has changed a lot, when he first came into us poor Ginge was very scared and very withdrawn. But now he greets you with a wagging tail and goes out for a walk, he loves running around in the field and playing with another little Staffy we have here.

“He has a quiet safe nature, he is very affectionate and friendly, he is just a lovely dog to be around.”

Ginge adores food and can do lots of tricks including walking backwards. He can be a little nervous in new situations so will need somebody caring and patient to help him become more confident.

Ginge has a skin complaint which he is having further tests for and takes regular medication to help him get better. The RSPCA can offer support to his new owners to manage this existing condition.

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.