Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

PUBLISHED: 11:30 30 October 2018

Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Ginge, who is just 21-months-old, had a rough start in life after being brought in to the RSPCA by a cruelty inspector.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was one of three that needed to be rescued after being found malnourished, emaciated and with poor skin and coat.

Natalie Wood with Ginge, who is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNatalie Wood with Ginge, who is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The gorgeous pooch came into the charity’s care in January 2018, since then he has made a complete transformation.

A spokesperson from the Martlesham branch said:“It is amazing to see how far he has come on, health wise and his coat is a lot better, he is also now up to the weight he should be.

Natalie Wood with Ginge, who is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNatalie Wood with Ginge, who is looking for a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“His personality has changed a lot, when he first came into us poor Ginge was very scared and very withdrawn. But now he greets you with a wagging tail and goes out for a walk, he loves running around in the field and playing with another little Staffy we have here.

“He has a quiet safe nature, he is very affectionate and friendly, he is just a lovely dog to be around.”

Ginge didn't have a good start in life and was brought in to the care of the RSPCA by an inspector but is now in full health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGinge didn't have a good start in life and was brought in to the care of the RSPCA by an inspector but is now in full health Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge adores food and can do lots of tricks including walking backwards. He can be a little nervous in new situations so will need somebody caring and patient to help him become more confident.

Ginge has a skin complaint which he is having further tests for and takes regular medication to help him get better. The RSPCA can offer support to his new owners to manage this existing condition.

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt him contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 or send an email here.

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

15 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Police Day of Action. Multiagency operation conducted by officers from the Scorpion Teams, Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Dog Unit, Neighbourhood Response Teams and Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub. Partner agencies present will include Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency, HM Revenue & Customs, Trading Standards, Gang master licensing authority and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service. October 2018. Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Byline: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Forces pledge vigorous pursuit of rape cases in spite of low charge rate

11:44 Tom Potter
Police said figures reflected the national picture and a greater confidence of victims to come forward (picture posed by model) Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

A fraction of rape cases lead to suspects being charged in Suffolk and Essex, new figures show.

Video: Is there an easy way to tell a poisonous wild mushroom from one that is safe to eat?

11:40 Ross Bentley
Matthew Rooney at Arger Fen

A walk with fungi expert Matthew Rooney is more than just a mushroom picking mission - it’s a chance to open your eyes and learn about what’s really going on at ground level.

Video: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

11:30 Megan Aldous
Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Suffolk MPs over fears for special needs funding

11:24 Paul Geater
Suffolk MPs Jo Churchill, Peter Aldous, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter and James Cartlidge with Damian Hinds after their meeting about Special Needs education in the county. Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Suffolk’s Conservative MPs have held a meeting with Education Secretary Damian Hinds in a bid to get more support to deal with the county’s crisis in special needs education.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Suffolk and Essex delayed following signal fault

11:15 Russell Cook
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services. Picture: ARCHANT

A signal fault at Liverpool Street station halted services in and out of the terminal today.

Knife wielding man jailed for threatening staff at Aldi in Clacton

09:34 Russell Cook
Keith Palfreman who has been jailed for threatening and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife in Clacton. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man who threatened and chased staff around a shop full of customers with a knife has been jailed.

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe found following appeal

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘I can’t wait to get started, I’ll give it everything’ - watch Lambert’s first press conference as Town boss

Paul Lambert at his first Ipswich Town press conference today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24