Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully
16:41 18 January 2017
A stand-off with a man believed to be armed in Crowfield which has been ongoing since 11.15pm on Monday has been resolved peacefully, police have said.
Officers were called on Monday night to a home in Stone Street, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a man.
Armed officer, dog units and a police helicopter were rushed to the scene, with a heavy police presence continuing throughout yesterday and last night, until this afternoon.
At around 3.30pm, the 42-year-old man came out of the house where he was detained by officers.
He has been arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm, and is now being questioned by police.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police have recovered at least one firearm so far as searches of the property continue.”
Officers are expecting to re-open Stone Street at around 5pm where traffic will be able to flow freely once again, having been in a state of lockdown since Monday night.