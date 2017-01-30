Stanfords dinner

Rita Parker collecting the Olivers Perpetual Trophy for the Champion Beast from Stanfords partner Chris Leney. Archant

More than 230 people showed their support for Colchester’s livestock market at a charity dinner.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gerald Ketley collecting the award from Stanfords partner Chris Leney for Champion Sheep on behalf of the Ketley Family. Gerald Ketley collecting the award from Stanfords partner Chris Leney for Champion Sheep on behalf of the Ketley Family.

The Annual Stanfords Primestock Dinner, which took place at the Weston Homes Community Stadium on Thursday, January 26, raised £1905, split evenly between three charities - St Helena Hospice, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and CLIC Sargent.

The overall winners from Stanfords’ Christmas primestock show were presented with their awards.

Rita Parker collected the Olivers Perpetual Trophy for the Champion Beast and Gerald Ketley picked up the champion sheep award.

Stanfords partner Graham Ellis said they were “delighted” to see a large number of people, including hauliers, consignors and buyers from all over East Anglia at the dinner

“The quality of the stock entered in this year’s show was second to none and was a good example of the high quality of animals being produced by East Anglian farmers,” he said.