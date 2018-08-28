Mother and daughter hospitalised after car crash make emotional plea for witnesses

The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Ipswich town centre has pleaded for witnesses to come forward after she and her mother were left traumatised by the accident.

The 27 year-old passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, was travelling with her 53 year-old mother from a day spent with family and friends when they were hit on the driver-side of their car.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, when two cars crashed on Star Lane at the junction with Fore Street and the driver of one vehicle involved, a black Vauxhall Astra, failed to stop at the scene.

She said: “I knew it was late when the street lights went off as we left in the car.

“We were near the one-way system in Ipswich when, out of nowhere, the car smashed into my mum’s driver-side door.”

The car was knocked into a lamppost on the other side of the road, deploying all of the airbags in the vehicle.

As she gathered her bearings from the crash, the daughter had to spit out shards of shattered windscreen before trying to ask her mother is she was alive.

“My mum was shouting ‘Get out! Get out!’ because there was smoke coming from somewhere,” she said.

“It was then I felt very faint and collapsed.”

Both women were taken to Ipswich Hospital where the extent of their injuries was revealed.

She said: “My entire stomach is covered with a black bruise, but my mother has seven fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.

“The crash has left her with a very high heart rate, its been about 120bpm on average since she arrived.”

The daughter was discharged by the hospital but the mother is still being treated.

She said: “She was in a very bad way but my mother is a trooper, she’s soldiering on,

“We could have been dead and the sad thing is they didn’t even check to see if either of us survived.

“I don’t know how those people can live with themselves.

The victims are encouraging anyone who saw what happened to come forward with any information so that someone can be bought to justice.

“My mother and I have hardly slept, we are having awful flashbacks, it’s traumatising thinking about having to get behind the wheel of a car again,” she added.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the collision should contact roads policing at Martlesham Police Headquarters, quoting CAD 13 of October 28, 2018.